Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Team up to Write in Praise of ‘Gutsy Women’

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea have joined to co-author The Book of Gutsy Women, in honor of a range of female achievers from scientist Marie Curie to climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday the book will be on shelves from Oct. 1. ahead of the Christmas book buying rush.

This is the first time the former secretary of state has written a book with her daughter, although each have put pen to paper in the past including Hillary Clinton’s What Happened and Living History.

For her part, Chelsea Clinton’s children’s book was titled, She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World.

Advance publicity for Hillary Clinton’s latest tome speaks of The Book of Gutsy Women including pen portraits of more than 100 women, including presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm, Saudi activist Manal al-Sharif, entertainer Ellen DeGeneres and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The Clintons also promise to highlight all the heroines they see “among their friends and family members.”

“To us, they are all gutsy women — leaders with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done,” Hillary Clinton said in a statement. “This book is a continuation of a conversation Chelsea and I have been having since she was a little girl, and we are excited to welcome others into that conversation.”

This is not the first project for the Clinton family members to enter the public domain.

In May it was announced the two are preparing to launch a Hollywood production company.

According to Bloomberg News, the Clintons have already met with studios regarding financing options for the company, which will focus on “stories by and about women.” The unnamed company is still in the early stages, two sources familiar with discussions told the business-centric news outlet.

Though Hillary Clinton is a relative newcomer in Hollywood, she did, as executive producer, join forces with mega film producer Steven Spielberg to bring author Elaine Weiss’ The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote to television. The book chronicles the fights waged by female activists to give women the right the vote under the 19th Amendment.

AP reports the book deal saw the Clintons represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington, D.C. attorney who has worked on past publishing efforts by Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and former President Barack Obama.