Jerry Nadler Renews Effort to Target Justice Brett Kavanaugh

U.S. House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is renewing his effort to target Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh, asking the National Archives to release more information about Kavanaugh’s work in the White House under President George W. Bush.

In a letter dated Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Nadler wrote to the country’s chief archivist:

In the coming year, the Supreme Court will again address important matters regarding civil rights, criminal justice, and immigration. The Court may also review certain high-profile cases related to reproductive rights, the separation of powers, and the limits of executive authority — all topics within the jurisdiction of the House Judiciary Committee. … In light of these and other legislative and oversight responsibilities, we write to request that the National Archives complete its review of certain presidential records related to Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s service in the White House from 2001 to 2006 and provide these records to the Committee, as provided for in 44 U.S.C. § 2205(2)(C).

Nadler goes on to complain that the Senate Judiciary Committee “received only a small fraction of Justice Kavanaugh’s White House record before voting on his nomination.” He does not explain what relevance the remaining records have to the “important matters” before the Court.

The Senate was provided with roughly one million pages of documents on Kavanaugh — a record for any Supreme Court nomination.

Nadler was overheard in November by Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist talking loudly on a phone call on the Amtrak Acela train from New York to Washington, DC, about how he planned to use his anticipated authority on the House Judiciary Committee to impeach Kavanaugh.

Earlier this week, Nadler said his committee could be ready to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump by the fall.

