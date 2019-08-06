Chicago Police released a recording of the sound of gunfire filling the night over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

The recording was released by Chicago PD Chief Communications Officer Anthony Gugliemi. It captured the sound of gunfire shredding the night as one was killed and seven wounded in Lawndale.

Below is the sound that Chicago needs to change its ways on how we handle gun offenders. Audio from the tragic shooting at 18th & Kildare yesterday shows that criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against. pic.twitter.com/VwixZwR0Vb — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 5, 2019

CBS Chicago spoke to Lawndale resident Donna Blizzard about the 46 seconds of gunfire heard in the recording.

Blizzard lamented the decay of the neighborhood, saying, “The neighborhood was beautiful. I mean, could sleep outside on your porches if you want to. It was beautiful. Now you got to go and hide. Your kids can’t come outside and play. I’ve got grandkids. I don’t even let my kids out here.”

Breitbart News reported that a total of 53 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago. Seven of those victims died from their wounds.

