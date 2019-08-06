Former Clinton adviser and pollster Mark Penn weighed in Tuesday on the New York Times‘ decision to appease the far-left and change a headline related to President Donald Trump.

“The day a twitter mob can change a headline on the New York Times this paper is truly finished and replaced by a new kind of 1984 Ministry of Truth,” Penn wrote in a tweet.

He added, “The news is now what people say it is.”

As reported by Breitbart News’s John Nolte, “The far-left New York Times caved to the leftist Twitter mob with a major switch in headlines between its first and second editions.”

The headline on the first print edition read, “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism.”

Nolte added, “After the Blue Checkmark Mafia freaked out, the Times caved with a late edition headline that reads, “Assailing Hate But Not Guns.”

Kellyanne Conway, who serves as counselor to the president, recognized Penn’s tweet as “Quite a statement.”

“Quite a statement from longtime Democratic pollster & Clinton confidante about headline change controversy by a newspaper that endorsed Clintons for President in 1992, 1996, 2016 and in 2008 (over Obama, in the primary),” Conway wrote on Twitter.