Obama Calls for More Gun Control After El Paso, Dayton

Barack Obama used a tweet Monday to call for more gun control following the heinous attacks in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The former president admitted that was writing on the shootings before all the details were in, yet he voiced his support for more gun gun control.

Obama did not mention any specific gun control he believes ought to be pursued, and he noted more gun laws cannot guarantee an end to attacks like the ones in El Paso and Dayton. But he suggested more gun laws can “can stop some killings” and “save some families from heartbreak.”

He added, “Until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening.”

