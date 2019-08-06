Mayor Pete Buttigieg released a detailed plan Tuesday for more gun control in the wake of the weekend mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

The mayor called for a new ban on semi-automatic “assault weapon” rifles and a ban on any ammunition magazines over ten rounds.

“As a veteran, I know that military-grade weapons have no place in our neighborhoods,” he wrote in a policy proposal released online.

The South Bend mayor also called for a nationwide gun licensing system for Americans.

“Comprehensive background checks can be made more effective by also requiring the gun buyer to be licensed — similar to what we require of car owners nationwide,” he wrote.

Buttigieg included a series of proposals to close background check “loopholes” mandating every transfer of a firearm, even between private citizens, with a background check.

He also called for the end of the Senate filibuster “as we know it,” blaming the 60 vote threshold for blocking key gun control legislation proposed when Democrats in power.

“It’s a pretty basic idea: if the vast majority of Americans support a policy, it shouldn’t require more than a simple majority in the Senate,” he wrote.

Buttigieg called for a billion in funding to combat white nationalism and track domestic terrorism and threats posed by white nationalists.

He also called for government coordination with social media and internet companies to limit the reach of “far-right extremism.”

Buttigieg did not mention any mental health proposals in his plan to reduce gun violence

Finally, Buttigieg used his experience as a veteran to argue for more gun control laws.

“Enough,” he wrote. “Weapons like the one I carried in Afghanistan have no place on our streets or in our schools — least of all in the hands of white nationalists.”