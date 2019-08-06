Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired at Baton Rouge Walmart

Police responded to reports of shots fired at a Walmart on Burbank Dr. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday.

WAFB reports that there is no active shooter and the “situation is under control.”

EMS emphasizes this is NOT an active shooter situation. We're working to find out some more information right now. https://t.co/F2tMR4NBnp — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) August 6, 2019

The Advocate reports that the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s said they “responded to a call at noon… about shots fired.”

Witnesses claim an alleged argument resulted in a man walking out of the Walmart, retrieving a gun, and walking back inside.

WAFB’s Liz Koh reports that one person has been admitted to a hospital following the incident, but the cause of this injury is not clear.

