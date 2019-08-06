Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is “confident” Republicans and Democrats can work together to secure the red flag proposals President Donald Trump put forward Monday.

Trump called for red flag laws in the wake of the attacks in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. He said, “We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms and that, if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process.”

The Argus Leader quoted Thune — the No. 2 Republican in the Senate — saying he is “confident Congress will be able to find common ground on the so-called ‘red flag’ issue.”

Thune added, “Finding ways to address gun violence is a worthy conversation for lawmakers to have, and I believe that by focusing on the areas on which we agree, we can work toward having an honest discussion about the things where we do not.”

On August 4, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) were both supportive of red flag laws as well.

The solutions aren’t obvious, even if we pretend they are. But we must try. Let’s start with the TAPS Act. Maybe also implement state “red flag” laws, or gun violence restraining orders. Stop them before they can hurt someone.https://t.co/2G2pZSWaF1 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) August 4, 2019

Sen. Graham wrote: “Time to do more than pray. Time to enact common-sense legislation in Congress to empower states to deal with those who present a danger to themselves and others — while respecting robust due process.”

El Paso shooting is sick and senseless. Time to do more than pray. Time to enact common-sense legislation in Congress to empower states to deal with those who present a danger to themselves and others — while respecting robust due process. (1/2) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 4, 2019

