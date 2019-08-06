WATCH — Protesters Gather Outside Mitch McConnell’s Home, Shout Death Threats

Win McNamee/Getty Images

A small group of gun-control activists shouted death threats as they gathered outside the Louisville, Kentucky, home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday night.

Chants of “No Trump, no KKK, no Fascist USA!” could be heard from the estimated 25 protesters in attendance, who also referred to the senator as “murder turtle.”

According to WLKY, police were present at the scene and prevented the protesters, who were dragging shovels on the ground and creating loud noise, from reaching McConnell’s home.

In a video shared on Facebook Live, one male protester said he hoped someone had a “voodoo doll for these bitches.” A female protester nearby later said, “Just stab the motherf*cker in the heart, please.”

“The bitch is home… we keep seeing the lights go on and off,” one protester said. “This hoe really thought he was going to get ready to be at home after he hurt his little punk ass shoulder. Bitch, don’t nobody give a f*ck! F*ck your thoughts and prayers, Mitch. F*ck you, f*ck your wife, f*ck everything you stand for. ”

“We’re out here because he wants thoughts and prayers, when another white man massacres people,” one protester said in regards to McConnell.

Protesters also took aim at McConnell’s wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

“F*ck Elaine! F*ck Elaine! F*ck Elaine,” one protester shouted.

Unaware of the threats made on Facebook Live, Louisville metro police told the New York Post that those in attendance outside of McConnell’s home were “protesting peacefully.”

A spokesman for the Louisville metro police added, “We are assisting Capitol Police.”

Earlier this week, 77-year-old McConnell was treated and released at a local hospital after he tripped on his patio and fractured his shoulder at his Kentucky home.

