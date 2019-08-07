Beto O’Rourke Plans Counter-Rally as Donald Trump Visits Shooting Victims

Former US Congressman Beto O'Rourke and his wife Amy formally kick off his campaign for the 2020 US Presidential election with a rally on Congress Avenue in Austin,Texas on 03/30/2019 Credit: Globe / MediaPunch /IPX
Globe / MediaPunch /IPX via AP

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke will speak at a counter-rally in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday as President Donald Trump visits victims of Saturday’s mass shooting.

The event will take place Wednesday afternoon in an El Paso park, according to the Associated Press. O’Rourke has also scheduled a visit to a memorial at a high school and a memorial outside the Walmart where the shooter shot and killed 22 people.

O’Rourke’s decision to protest Trump recalls his February counter-rally prior to announcing his run for president, protesting Trump’s political rally in El Paso.

The president himself recalled the February rally on Tuesday, noting that he “trounced” O’Rourke with bigger crowds:

Since the shooting, O’Rourke traveled back to El Paso and publicly accused the president of inspiring the mass shooter.

Trump told O’Rourke to “be quiet” for the sake of the victims and first responders:

“Twenty-two people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism,” O’Rourke responded. “El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I”:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.