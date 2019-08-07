Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke will speak at a counter-rally in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday as President Donald Trump visits victims of Saturday’s mass shooting.

The event will take place Wednesday afternoon in an El Paso park, according to the Associated Press. O’Rourke has also scheduled a visit to a memorial at a high school and a memorial outside the Walmart where the shooter shot and killed 22 people.

O’Rourke’s decision to protest Trump recalls his February counter-rally prior to announcing his run for president, protesting Trump’s political rally in El Paso.

The president himself recalled the February rally on Tuesday, noting that he “trounced” O’Rourke with bigger crowds:

Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

Since the shooting, O’Rourke traveled back to El Paso and publicly accused the president of inspiring the mass shooter.

Trump told O’Rourke to “be quiet” for the sake of the victims and first responders:

“Twenty-two people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism,” O’Rourke responded. “El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I”: