CNN: El Paso Shooting Suspect’s Mom Called Police Weeks Before Attack

The El Paso shooting suspect’s mother reportedly called police weeks prior to the August 3, 2019, attack that killed 22 people.

CNN reports that the suspect’s mother “called the Allen, Texas, Police Department…because she was concerned about her son owning an ‘AK’ type firearm.” She expressed concern over her son being able to own the firearm, “given his age, maturity level and lack of experience handling such a firearm.”

The mother was told that her son, a 21-year-old, was legally of age to possess the firearm.

Attorney’s for the suspect’s family indicate the mother was not calling to report her son as a danger. Rather, they describe her call as an “informational” one in which she was trying to ascertain what was legal.

Family attorney Chris Ayres said of the shooting suspect, “This was not a volatile, explosive, erratic behaving kid. It’s not like alarm bells were going off.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.