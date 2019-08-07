Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl on Monday criticized the “unregulated” possession of firearms like the one used in the August 3, 2019, Dayton attack.

PBS reported the Dayton attacker used “what authorities initially described as a .223-caliber high-capacity rifle, but is technically classified as a pistol.” Breitbart News reported the firearm was acquired “legally,” which means the purchasing process entailed a background check.

CNN reported the gunman ordered the gun online from Texas, and it was shipped to a gun store in Ohio for pick up. Federal law requires a background check to be performed at the local gun store before the would-be owner takes possession.

Chief Biehl contends there is not enough regulation on such firearms. He told ABC News the lack of regulation on such firearms is “fundamentally problematic.”

He added, “To have that level of weaponry in a civilian environment, unregulated, is problematic.”

On December 27, 2017, NBC News reported one of every five firearms purchased was an “AR-15 style rifle.” They quoted National Shooting Sports Foundation figures showing 15 million such rifles were in private hands at that time. The number today would far exceed that.

On January 20, 2017, the Washington Post published a “white paper” from ATF Associate Deputy Director Ronald Turk, wherein Turk wrote:

The use of AR-15s, AK-style, and similar rifles now commonly referred to as “modern sporting rifles” has increased exponentially in sport shooting. These firearm types are now standard for hunting activities. ATF could re-examine its 20-year-old study to bring it up to date with the sport shooting landscape of today, which is vastly different than it was years ago.

He suggested the ATF revisit former studies on such firearms and amend them in light of their adoption for mainstream usage.

