Donald Trump: ‘Joe Biden Has Truly Lost His Fastball’

President Donald Trump ridiculed Joe Biden on Wednesday as the former vice president plans a speech to blame him for inspiring mass shooters.

“Joe is a pretty incompetent guy, I’ve watched his interviews, I’ve watched what he said and how he said it, I wouldn’t have rated him very high in the first place, but Joe Biden has truly lost his fastball, that I can tell you,” he said in response to the previewed remarks.

The president commented on the attacks as he left the White House to visit some of the victims in the shootings and members of law enforcement

Since the shootings, all of the 2020 Democrat candidates for president have directly blamed the president for inspiring the shootings.

Biden released excerpts of a planned speech in Iowa on Wednesday, where he will blame the president for inspiring the shooter in El Paso, Texas and the shooter at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Trump said critics of his “rhetoric” were trying to score political points at his expense.

“My critics are political people they’re trying to make points, in many cases, they are running for president and they are very low in the polls,” he said.

The president noted that the Ohio shooter supported Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, but said he would not blame them for the mass shooting.

“They’re trying to make political points, I don’t think it works, because I am trying to stay out of the political fray,” he said.

Trump said that he blamed the individuals who executed the shooting attacks.

“I don’t blame Elisabeth Warren and I don’t blame Bernie Sanders in the case of Ohio. I don’t blame anybody — I blame, these are sick people, these are people that are really mentally ill, mentally disturbed.”

When asked about his “political rhetoric,” Trump said that he had “toned it down” in recent weeks and was working on bringing the country together.

He also responded to questions about the rise of violent white supremacist attacks.

“I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate, I don’t like it, any group of hate, whether it’s white supremacy or any other kind of supremacy, whether it’s Antifa, whether it’s any group of hate, I am very concerned about it and I will do something about it,” he said.

When asked about his rhetoric on immigrants as “invaders,” Trump repeated that he opposed illegal immigration.

“I think illegal immigration is a very bad thing for our country, and I think open borders are a very bad thing for our country,” he said.