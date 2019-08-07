Poll: Donald Trump More Popular in New York than Bill de Blasio

A poll conducted by Siena College found that President Donald Trump has a higher favorability rating in New York than Democrat presidential hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

According to the survey, which consisted of responses from 810 registered New York voters, de Blasio received a 26 percent favorability rating and 57 percent unfavorability, compared to Trump’s 35 percent favorability rating and 62 percent unfavorability rating.

“Perhaps Trump can take some solace in the fact that as unpopular as he is in his home state, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is even more unpopular,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

The poll also found that half of those surveyed view New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unfavorably, with nearly two-thirds giving him a negative job performance rating.

In a recent Quinnipiac poll, which surveyed registered Democrat and independent voters, less than one percent of respondents stated they would vote for de Blasio in the Democrat presidential primary.