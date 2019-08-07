Donald Trump Taunts New York Times for Changing Front Page to Appease the Left

President Donald Trump expressed shock on Wednesday that the New York Times changed their front page headline in response to protest from the left.

“’Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism,’” was the correct description in the first headline by the Failing New York Times, but it was quickly changed to, ‘Assailing Hate But Not Guns,’ after the Radical Left Democrats went absolutely CRAZY!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Fake News – That’s what we’re up against.”

“Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism,” was the correct description in the first headline by the Failing New York Times, but it was quickly changed to, “Assailing Hate But Not Guns,” after the Radical Left Democrats went absolutely CRAZY! Fake News – That’s what we’re up against… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

After the New York Times published their front page, Democrats and leftists protested at how they framed Trump’s speech condemning racism and white nationalism and calling for unity.

“Unbelievable,” wrote 2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke on Twitter in response to an image of the front page.

Others canceled their subscription to the Times in protest, prompting the newspaper to change their headline.

“After 3 years I almost got a good headline from the Times!” Trump marveled.

The president commented on the changed headlines after he saw former Clinton advisor Mark Penn describing the Times flip-flop as “an astounding development in journalism” on Fox News. Penn also shared his thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

The day a twitter mob can change a headline on the New York Times this paper is truly finished and replaced by a new kind of 1984 Ministry of Truth. The news is now what people say it is. — Mark Penn (@Mark_Penn) August 6, 2019

The New York Times Public editor Dean Baquet said the next day that the headline was a “bad headline.”

“It didn’t have enough skepticism of what the president said,” he told Columbia Journalism Review.