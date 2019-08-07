Donald Trump Visits Shooting Victims, First Responders in El Paso

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania visited the victims of the El Paso, Texas shooting on Wednesday in the wake of a shooter killing 22 people at a Walmart.

The president and the first lady arrived at the University Hospital in El Paso on Wednesday afternoon, after they visited the shooting victims in Ohio.

After visiting some of the victims at the hospital, Trump met with members of law enforcement and invited the press to cover the meeting.

“They have done an incredible job, both places, just incredible,” he said of first responders in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas

“All over the world, they’re talking about the job you’ve done,” he added, shaking hands with many in the room.

When asked about his criticism of Sen. Sherrod Brown and Mayor Nan Whaley, he said shortly, “They shouldn’t be politicking today.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbot, and Texas Senate Republicans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz greeted the president and the first lady at the airport and were joined by El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and his wife.