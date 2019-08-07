Former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at Donald Trump Wednesday after the president mocked his dramatic speech in Iowa blaming Trump for recent mass shootings.

“Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech. Sooo Boring!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech. Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy. It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

When reporters asked about Trump’s verdict, Biden replied, “He should get a life.”

I just read @JoeBiden the @realDonaldTrump tweet he posted during Biden’s speech. Biden simply replied: “He should get a life.” — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 7, 2019

Trump said Biden was so boring that the media would fail simply by covering him.

“The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy,” Trump wrote. “It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him.”

Trump also said that China would actually prefer Biden as president.

“It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy!” he wrote.

Biden previewed the text of his speech with the establishment media on Wednesday morning, before delivering in the afternoon in Iowa.

“It’s both clear language, and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” Biden said in his speech. “His low energy, vacant-eyed mouthing of the words written for him, condemning white supremacists this week I don’t believe fooled anyone at home or abroad.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday morning, Trump ridiculed Biden’s accusations as well as his performance on television.

“Joe is a pretty incompetent guy, I’ve watched his interviews, I’ve watched what he said and how he said it, I wouldn’t have rated him very high in the first place, but Joe Biden has truly lost his fastball, that I can tell you,” he said.