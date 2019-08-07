Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) pushed for universal background checks on Tuesday in the wake of the August 3, 2019, Dayton attack.

DeWine’s universal background checks would not have prevented the Dayton attack, as that attacker “legally” purchased his firearm at retail. But PBS quoted DeWine saying those who are demanding he “do something” are “absolutely right.”

On Wednesday morning President Trump called for Congressional action for “background checks.” The Associated Press quoted Trump saying, “There’s a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite, for background checks. And I think we can bring up background checks like we’ve never had before.”

CNN reported the Dayton gunman ordered his firearm online from Texas, and it was shipped to a gun store in Ohio for pick up. Federal law requires the gun store to have the would-be buyer going through an FBI background check before taking ownership of the gun. Passage of the background check is what makes the purchase a legal one.

Almost every mass shooter of the last 12 years acquired his guns legally. The exceptions are those who stole their guns.

