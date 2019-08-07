President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met privately Wednesday with some of the victims of the shooting that occurred in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday.

The president arrived at the Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday, thanking the medical staff for their hard work tending to the wounded.

The White House did not allow the media to photograph or question the president during the hospital visit.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham shared details of the visit on Twitter.

Happening Now: @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania are meeting with patients at Miami Valley Hospital here in Dayton. They’ve been stopping between rooms to thank the hardworking medical staff. Very powerful moments for all! — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) August 7, 2019

While at the hospital, POTUS @realDonaldTrump says, “You had God watching. I want you to know we’re with you all the way.” @POTUS & @FLOTUS visiting w victims and families now. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) August 7, 2019

When reporters asked about the lack of press access, Grisham replied that the president and the first lady’s visit was about meeting with victims and never intended to be a photo op.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and Ohio’s two United States Senators, Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, met the president and the first lady at the Air Force Base where they landed.

Protesters were spotted surrounding the hospital as well as supporters of the president waving a Trump 2020 flag.

Protests are escalating right now in Dayton between both sides. Those frustrated with the President are chanting “Do Something” and “Dump Trump” Pro Trump supporters are waiving “Keep America Great” flags. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OxgCrvDaHA — Amber Jayanth (@AmberJayFOX19) August 7, 2019

Brown, a Democrat, met the president despite initially refusing to do so.

“I don’t have any interest because of what he’s done on this, total unwillingness to address the issue of guns, his racist rhetoric,” Brown said on Sirius XM on Tuesday. “I don’t know what he’s going to say and do there. I mean I welcome him to the state in some sense, but not about this.”

Democrat Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also met with Trump after saying Tuesday she would talk to the president about more federal gun control and tell him that he was not being helpful on gun issues.