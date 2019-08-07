Nolte: Joe Biden’s ‘Buyback Program’ Is Straight-Up Gun Confiscation

When Democrats such as Joe Biden talk about a government buyback program, that is just a euphemism for gun confiscation.

These are Biden’s exact words from the first Democrat debate [emphasis added]:

Folks, look, and I would buy back [assault] weapons. We already started talking about that. We tried to get it done. I think it can be done. And it should be demanded that we do it. And that’s a good expenditure of money.

During an appearance this week on the far-left fake news outlet CNN, Biden spoke out of both sides of his mouth on the issue of confiscation.

Yes, as president, he will come for your guns:

CNN: So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns? BIDEN: Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is, they should be illegal, period. Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flame thrower.

BUT….. Read this slippery BS very, very carefully:

BIDEN: What I would do is — I would try to — I would institute a national buyback program and I would move it in the direction to making sure that that in fact is what we try to do, get them off the street. CNN: But that’s not confiscating… BIDEN: No, that’s not walking into their homes, knocking on their doors, going through their gun cabinet, et cetera. CNN: So people would be allowed to keep the weapons they already have? BIDEN: Right now, there’s no legal way that I’m aware that you could deny them the right to have purchased (ph) — legally purchase them.

Did you see what Biden did there?

“Right now, there’s no legal way” to confiscate people’s guns.

Well, of course not. That’s true. Right now, there is no mandatory buyback law. No laws have been passed ordering Americans to give up their weapons.

But it is what Biden did not say that everyone needs to pay attention to…

Biden did not say, “I would never confiscate guns.”

Biden did not say, “I would never force people to give up the firearms they already own.”

In other words, he did not answer the question. He pretended to answer the question because he did not want to answer it.

So all he said was, there is no law currently in place to mandate turning in your weapons … which of course leaves the door open to pass that law, which is exactly what he intends to do.

And here’s Paddy O’Rourke just this week when asked if he would support a mandatory buyback program such as the one instituted in Australia. O’Rourke said:

It absolutely has to be part of the conversation. And at the end of the day, if it’s going to save lives, it it’s going to prevent the kinds of tragedies that we saw in El Paso, Gilroy, and Dayton, or this weekend in Chicago or all over this country on a daily basis, then let’s move forward and do it.

Here’s Hillary Clinton endorsing Australia’s mandatory buyback program.

And here’s former (thank God) President Barack Obama endorsing the same.

How close is America to having our guns confiscated?

Thisclose.

Even if the government decides to reimburse you in some way for turning in your firearms, it is still confiscation, and confiscation is exactly what Democrats have in mind. And as you can see, on more than one occasion, they have even admitted to it.

But they hide their plan to take away our civil rights behind euphemisms like “what Australia did” and “buyback program,” which sounds very pleasant, but is not.

What we have now is a group of Democrat elected officials who see Red Americans as racists, as Nazis… What we have now are Democrat lawmakers — not Antifa, not activists, not the corrupt media — but elected officials launching doxxing campaigns against us.

If Democrats think we’re a bunch of Nazis and are willing to dox us, of course they want to disarm us … and now you need to try and imagine how they will treats us once we’re helpless.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.