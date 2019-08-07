Poll: Biden Leads, Warren in Second Following Detroit Debates

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is maintaining his frontrunner status, despite the absence of a powerful breakout moment in the second debate, while Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has been on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) heels, remains in second place, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released this week.

The poll – which surveyed 1500 voters (1161 registered voters) August 3- 6, 2019 – showed Biden leading the pack with 25 percent support. Warren followed just seven points behind, with 18 percent support. Sanders found himself with 13 percent support, barely edging out the 12 percent of voters who said they were “not sure” who they would vote for.

Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) support dipped one point from the last Economist/YouGov taken prior to the debates, dropping from nine percent support to eight percent. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) followed with seven percent support. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) saw a small bump, jumping to three percent– signaling that her attack on Harris had a somewhat positive impact.

Andrew Yang (D), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Beto O’Rourke (D) garnered two percent support. The remaining candidates polled one percent or less. The margin of error was +/- 2.9 percent for registered voters and +/- 2.6 percent when adjusted for weighting.

The poll did not differ too far from last month’s Economist/YouGov pre-debate poll, which showed virtually the same lineup.

The poll – conducted July 21–23, 2019 on 1500 U.S. adult citizens, 1212 of which were registered voters – showed Warren in second place with 18 percent support. Sanders followed with 13 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) – who experienced a bump after the first Democrat debate – followed with nine percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D) came in behind Harris with seven percent support. Five candidates – Beto O’Rourke (D), Andrew Yang (D), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Julián Castro (D), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) – garnered two percent support. The remaining candidates saw one percent support or less. Eleven percent of voters chose “Not Sure.”

The latest poll reflects the results of Quinnipiac University’s poll released Tuesday, which showed Biden leading the pack with 32 percent support, followed by Warren, Sanders, and Harris with 21 percent, 14 percent, and seven percent, respectively. The Quinnipiac poll also found Warren as the fan favorite of those who identify as “very liberal Democrats.”

Warren, however, did lead the frontrunner among one demographic, “very liberal Democrats.” The Massachusetts senator, who has maintained her second place standing for months, despite not being able to face Biden at either of the first two debates, took a plurality of support with 40 percent. Sanders, on the other hand, barely edged out Biden for second place, 20 percent to 19 percent — appearing to confirm the self-described democratic socialist has been supplanted by Warren on the left. Rounding out fourth place once again was Harris with seven percent.