Joe Scarborough defended Rep. Joaquin Castro’s (D-TX) decision to publicly shame President Trump’s donors by posting their names and employers, arguing that businesses who donate to Trump’s campaign are “complicit” and “supporting white supremacy.”

Castro came under fire Tuesday after posting the names and employers of 44 San Antonio residents who donated the maximum amount to the president’s re-election campaign.

“Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump,” Castro, who chairs his twin brother’s presidential campaign, wrote on his unverified campaign account.

“Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders,'” he added.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who hobnobbed with the president in years past, rejected the GOP’s criticisms of Castro and took the remarks a step further, accusing Trump’s business donors of “supporting white supremacy. Full stop.”:

If your business funds Trump’s campaign, then you are supporting white supremacy.

Full stop.

Look at his rallies.

Listen to the chants of “Send her back!”

Hear the calls of “Shoot them!”

Your money funds that.

Your business supports that.

You are complicit. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 7, 2019

He also touted the left’s favorite false narratives, once again spreading the common hate hoax that Trump “endorsed” white supremacy in the wake of Charlottesville:

Any business that donates to Trump is complicit and endorses the white supremacy he espoused in Charlottesville, with his “send her back” chants, and by laughing at shouts that Hispanic immigrants should be shot. Donors’ names are on FEC reports. They are newsworthy. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 6, 2019

Democrats, if you are cowed by Trump’s BS re: being transparent about public records listing supporters of Trump’s hateful policies, then you are too stupid to be in power. Businesses that contribute to Trump’s campaign fund white supremacy ads about Hispanic “invasions”. pic.twitter.com/MumeDWELO6 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 7, 2019

To donors of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and other Democrats, would you be proud or embarrassed to have people know of your support?

(Of course, it’s already public bc of FEC laws, but dumb DC Trumpists are acting like the info is the stuff of spy novels.) — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 7, 2019

While it is true that the information is publicly available, it is the intent behind Castro’s actions that are sparking concern.

The backlash was swift, with prominent members of the GOP ripping Castro for publishing the information with malicious intent.

“People should not be personally targeted for their political views. Period. This isn’t a game. It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was shot by a left-wing activist at a congressional baseball practice in 2017, warned:

People should not be personally targeted for their political views. Period. This isn’t a game. It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand. https://t.co/PbxUMIOhae — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 6, 2019

“This is WRONG & Castro should retract it. In our constitutional Republic, the People rightly hold their representatives accountable; elected representatives should not be vilifying & doxxing their own constituents,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) added:

EVERYONE needs to tone the hateful partisan rhetoric way down. This is WRONG & Castro should retract it. In our constitutional Republic, the People rightly hold their representatives accountable; elected representatives should not be vilifying & doxxing their own constituents. https://t.co/rrgQbK7PLU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 6, 2019

More:

Democrat leaders hate @realDonaldTrump’s supporters so much they’re now doxxing them. Imagine the media outrage if Republicans did this.https://t.co/YaCDTYT8ZV — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 6, 2019

Targeting and harassing Americans because of their political beliefs is shameful and dangerous. What happened to “when they go low, we go high?” Or does that no longer matter when your brother is polling at 1%? Americans deserve better. https://t.co/PiFcifpxc1 — Kevin McCarthy (@kevinomccarthy) August 6, 2019

“Members of the press, what the fuck?” Targeting private citizens with rhetoric that could incite violence is irresponsible and unacceptable! https://t.co/IcxmhOluun — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 6, 2019

This is hateful and vindictive… It also has no place in our political discourse. Hello? Where is the outrage from the mainstream media? The silence is pathetic! https://t.co/5MDs780zWA — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 6, 2019

Congressman, that comparison doesn't make sense to me. When news orgs publish the names of donors they are newsworthy. But someone merely donating $2,700 does not make them newsworthy. Sure it's public info but why is a member of congress doing this? It sets a bad precedent — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 6, 2019

Scarbrough was already on a roll, accusing Trump supporters of “funding this white supremacy campaign” earlier this week.

“For those of you funding Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, you may want to take note that because you keep writing checks to this president, it’s on you. It really is,” he said on Monday’s Morning Joe.

“It’s all on you because you are funding this white supremacist campaign, CEOs. You really are,” he continued.

“Business people, millionaires and billionaires, it’s your money that is funding this white supremacy because you won’t tell him to stop,” he added.

Castro spoke to Scarborough Wednesday morning and continued to defend his actions.

“My post was actually a lament … many of those folks are Hispanic and they’re giving their money to a guy who’s running ads talking about Hispanics invading this country,” he argued: