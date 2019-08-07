Scarborough Defends Castro: Trump Donors Are ‘Supporting White Supremacy’

Joe Scarborough defended Rep. Joaquin Castro’s (D-TX) decision to publicly shame President Trump’s donors by posting their names and employers, arguing that businesses who donate to Trump’s campaign are “complicit” and  “supporting white supremacy.”

Castro came under fire Tuesday after posting the names and employers of 44 San Antonio residents who donated the maximum amount to the president’s re-election campaign.

“Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump,” Castro, who chairs his twin brother’s presidential campaign, wrote on his unverified campaign account.

“Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders,'” he added.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who hobnobbed with the president in years past, rejected the GOP’s criticisms of Castro and took the remarks a step further, accusing Trump’s business donors of “supporting white supremacy. Full stop.”:

He also touted the left’s favorite false narratives, once again spreading the common hate hoax that Trump “endorsed” white supremacy in the wake of Charlottesville:

While it is true that the information is publicly available, it is the intent behind Castro’s actions that are sparking concern.

The backlash was swift, with prominent members of the GOP ripping Castro for publishing the information with malicious intent.

“People should not be personally targeted for their political views. Period. This isn’t a game. It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was shot by a left-wing activist at a congressional baseball practice in 2017, warned:

“This is WRONG & Castro should retract it. In our constitutional Republic, the People rightly hold their representatives accountable; elected representatives should not be vilifying & doxxing their own constituents,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) added:

Scarbrough was already on a roll, accusing Trump supporters of “funding this white supremacy campaign” earlier this week.

“For those of you funding Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, you may want to take note that because you keep writing checks to this president, it’s on you. It really is,” he said on Monday’s Morning Joe.

“It’s all on you because you are funding this white supremacist campaign, CEOs. You really are,” he continued.

“Business people, millionaires and billionaires, it’s your money that is funding this white supremacy because you won’t tell him to stop,” he added.

Castro spoke to Scarborough Wednesday morning and continued to defend his actions.

“My post was actually a lament … many of those folks are Hispanic and they’re giving their money to a guy who’s running ads talking about Hispanics invading this country,” he argued:

