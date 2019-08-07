Visa Pledges to Process Gun Sales as Long as People Can Buy Guns

Visa chairman and CEO Alfred Kelly says his company will continue to process gun sales as long as buying guns is a legal activity.

CNBC reports that Kelly made clear Visa is not in the business of legislating, but of financing. He observed, “If we start to get in the mode of being legislators it’s a very slippery slope. We shouldn’t be determining what’s right or wrong in terms of people’s purchases.”

Kelly added, “We shouldn’t tell people they can’t purchase a 32-ounce soda. We shouldn’t tell people they can’t buy reproductive drugs.”

Visa took a similar stand in the wake of the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting. While other financial institutions moved to cut ties with semiautomatic rifle makers Visa stood its ground, making clear it is not in the business of “[setting] restrictions on the sale of lawful goods and services.”

