A 14-year-old Blaine, Kentucky, girl grabbed her family’s 9mm handgun and shot at intrusion suspects in order to save her sisters.

WSAZ reports that three teenage girls were alone at home when the intrusion suspects allegedly tried to make entry. They were alone because the father of the home was working and the mother “at the store.”

Two men allegedly pulled up in a car and one exited and “repeatedly tried to gain entry by trying to kick in the doors.”

The suspect then allegedly went into the backyard with a shovel, preparing to break out a window. The 14-year-old located a 9mm handgun and loaded it. She then noticed the suspect with the shovel and the driver of the car were allegedly arguing and she fired a shot in their direction.

The men responded to the gunshot by fleeing the scene.

Fox 8 reports that the 14-year-old was the youngest of the three sisters at home at the time alleged intrusion was attempted.

