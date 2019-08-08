Donald Trump: Democrats Use Racism Attack Every Time They Are Down

President Donald Trump responded Wednesday to the growing number of Democrats accusing him of being a racist and a white supremacist.

“The Dems new weapon is actually their old weapon, one which they never cease to use when they are down, or run out of facts, RACISM!” he wrote on Twitter. “They are truly disgusting!”

Trump commented on the Democrat tactics after former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a lengthy speech criticizing the president on Wednesday.

“It’s both clear language and in code,” Biden said. “This president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation.”

At the prompting of an MSNBC reporter on Wednesday, O’Rourke said Trump is a white supremacist:

2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/mnICuu4ebN — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 8, 2019

When The New York Times asked Elizabeth Warren if she thought Mr. Trump was a white supremacist, she responded without hesitation: “Yes.”

Trump said that Democrats even used the “racism” attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“They even used it on Nancy Pelosi,” he wrote, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s accusing the speaker of being “disrespectful” by “explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

The president previewed a list of people accused of being a racist.

“I will be putting out a list of all people who have been so (ridiculously) accused!” he wrote: