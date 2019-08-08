Good Guy with Gun Stops Armed Man in Missouri Walmart

A good guy with a gun stopped a man carrying a rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition in a Springfield, Missouri, Walmart Thursday.

KY3 reports that Springfield Police “responded to a call of an active shooter at the Walmart: Neighborhood Market at Republic Rd.” They arrived to find the suspect wearing “body armor and military fatigues” and being held at gunpoint by an off-duty firefighter.

At 4:10 p.m. SPD were dispatched to 3150 W. Republic Rd. to a Walmart Neighborhood Market. An armed white male in his twenties was detained by an armed off-duty fireman until officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody. More: https://t.co/IZcH3Hn8GV — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) August 9, 2019

Police said the man was carrying weapons and 100 rounds of ammunition, and that he had entered the Walmart, grabbed a cart, and pushed it around the store. Police noted the suspect “was recording himself walking through the store via a cell phone.”

The suspect was detained by police.

