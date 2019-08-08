Rove: Trump Made the ‘Right Decision’ by Visiting Dayton, El Paso — ‘A Problem If He Had Not Gone’

During an appearance Wednesday on Fox News Channel, former Bush 43 advisor Karl Rove applauded President Donald Trump for his decision to visit El Paso, TX and Daytona, OH, the scenes of two mass shootings over the weekend.

Rove said it would have been a “problem” if Trump decided against going.

“He made the right decision to go. It would have been a problem if he had not gone, but he went. He met with the victims and first responders. This was not a day to go out and make a speech. This was a day to comfort people, and people have a right to protest, and they did so in both Dayton and El Paso. But I thought the president was doing exactly the right thing and the pictures speak volumes about his reception both in Dayton and El Paso when he visited these medical facilities where people are trying — struggling to recover.”

