Bernie Sanders’ Support Falls in Iowa as Elizabeth Warren Surges

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) support in Iowa is taking a nosedive, dropping seven points since April, according to a Monmouth University Poll released Thursday.

The Monmouth University Polling Institute surveyed 401 Iowans likely to attend the Democrat primary caucuses August 1–4 via telephone. Voters overwhelming chose Joe Biden (D) with 28 percent support – one point up from the 27 percent support he saw in April. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) soared to second place, jumping from seven percent in April to 19 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) followed with 11 percent support– a four-point uptick from the seven percent she garnered in April.

Sanders, however, seemed to experience the biggest drop. While he saw 16 percent support in April, he fell to fourth place with just nine percent support in Monmouth’s most recent poll. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in fifth with eight percent support, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tom Steyer (D) with three percent. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 4.9 percent.

The remaining candidates polled two percent or less, including Beto O’Rourke, who canceled campaign trips in Iowa to visit Juárez, Mexico, following the shooting in El Paso, Texas, which resulted in 22 fatalities, including eight Mexican nationals.

As Breitbart News reported:

O’Rourke said Wednesday he was “not even thinking about politics,” as he continued to rally his community against Donald Trump, blaming the president for inspiring a mass shooting at a War-Mart in El Paso, Texas. “No part of me right now is thinking about politics; is thinking about any campaign or election,” he told reporters. “All of me is with and thinking about this community.”

– @BetoORourke canceled his Iowa events to visit Mexico today – new poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers shows him in 18th place with less than one percent pic.twitter.com/rNE0RKeB5L — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 8, 2019

O’Rourke took issue with the coverage of his whereabouts and attempted to smear Breitbart News, accusing the outlet of serving as a haven for white supremacy: