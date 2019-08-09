Rep. Joaquin Castro’s (D-TX) decision to publish a list of people who have donated to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has backfired in the case of some on the list.

Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’ pic.twitter.com/YT85IBF19u — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019

One of those businesses is Bill Miller Bar-B-Q in San Antonio.

“It seems Castro may have unintentionally advertised for the business because people claiming to be locals are reporting lines of people looking to support it stretching long and far,” BizPac Review reported.

Bill Millers has Customers Wrapped Around The Block! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Tj04d4SQ4k — Tamie J. McDonald (@TamieJMcDonald) August 7, 2019

Here in San Antonio it has resulted in some unintended consequences. One of the companies he fixed is Bill Miller's Barbeque. The lines were out the door, and the drive up lanes were several times longer than usual. So, thank you Joaquin, we show you don't matter. — Bobbi Kirk (@BobbiKi88765183) August 7, 2019

The food writer at the San Antonio Express-News also reported on the newfound fame of the already popular barbecue restaurant:

We are now officially in the age when barbecue is no longer safe from the bureaucrats — not even a San Antonio institution like Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. And I say the state needs to be separate from the church of smoke. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott came to the immediate defense of Miller, posting a photo on Twitter of a barbecue plate and stating: “Perfect night for @BillMillerBarBQ.”

But long before Trump’s presidency and Castro’s ploy, the barbecue empire that started as one restaurant in 1950 and expanded to 70 restaurants in San Antonio “and beyond” has been successful and will continue to be, the Express-News reported.

“One barbecue owner, who wished to remain anonymous, estimated that a single Bill Miller location outsells most independent barbecue joints in the area by a wide margin,” the article said. “According to its website, it sells up to 2,500 smoked briskets per day.”

