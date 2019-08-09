Donald Trump Mocks Biden Gaffes: ‘Joe Is Not Playing with a Full Deck’

President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Friday as the former vice president vies for the 2020 Democrat nomination for president.

“Joe is not playing with a full deck,” Trump said. “This is not somebody you can have as your president. Joe Biden can’t answer a simple question. Something’s gone wrong with him.”

Trump spoke to reporters at the White Hosue about the 2020 Democrat candidates before leaving for a series of fundraisers in New York.

The president commented after Biden drew criticism on Friday for saying that poor kids were just as talented as “white kids.”

“We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” he said during a speech in Iowa, forcing his campaign to clarify that the former vice president “misspoke.”

“[Former] Vice President Biden misspoke and immediately corrected himself during a refrain he often uses to mat the point that all children deserve a fair shot, and children born into lower-income circumstances are just as smart as those born to wealthy parents,” the campaign said in a statement.

Trump’s comment about Biden being unable to answer a simple question also came after the former vice president failed to answer when Breitbart News editor Joel Pollak asked if he was aware that he was misquoting the president about calling Nazis “very fine people” in Charlottesville.

Since running for president, the gaffe-prone former vice president has embarrassed himself repeatedly on the campaign trail.

During the last Democrat debate, Biden stumbled through several gaffes, including calling Sen. Cory Booker “the future president,” and concluded with an embarrassing flubbed attempt to get his supporters to text his campaign.

Twice, Biden referred to former Prime Minister Theresa May as “Margaret Thatcher.”

During a Sunday fundraiser, Biden said the mass shootings a day earlier took place in “Houston” and “Michigan,” instead of the actual locations in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

On Thursday, Biden flubbed his scripted campaign closing lines of “choosing truth over lies” as choosing “truth over fact.”

President Trump has also noted Biden’s stumbling on the campaign trail, repeatedly ribbing him for appearing “sleepy.”

“Joe is a pretty incompetent guy. I’ve watched his interviews. I’ve watched what he said and how he said it. I wouldn’t have rated him very high in the first place, but Joe Biden has truly lost his fastball. That, I can tell you,” Trump said to reporters on Wednesday.