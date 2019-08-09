Joe Biden Claims ‘There Are at Least Three’ Genders, Cannot Name Them

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed there were “at least three” genders while campaigning on Thursday, but he could not name them.

Biden, who has made a string of high-profile gaffes this week, continued the trend during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, where he was asked by a student “how many genders” exist.

“There are at least three,” the 76-year-old Biden responded, according to video of the encounter captured by Turning Point USA.

When pushed to name all three genders by the student, Biden retorted by saying, “Don’t play games with me, kid.”

“By the way, the first one to come out for marriage was me,” he added before moving on to greet more individuals.

My team just forwarded this video to me Watch former Vice President Biden forcefully grab one of our young field staffers at yesterday’s Iowa State Fair after she asked him how many genders there are pic.twitter.com/1qmpJxJlzO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 9, 2019

Biden’s comments come as Democrats have increasingly moved towards accepting and promoting gender identities outside of the traditional male and female sexes. Some advocates even claim there are more than 50 “genders,” including agender, gender fluid, intersex, and two-spirit, among many others.

Despite the embrace by Democrats, polls show that while Americans have sympathy for individuals identifying as transgender, they do not support the notion an individual’s legal sex is determined by “gender identity.”