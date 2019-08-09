Lindsey Graham Promises to Repeal Obamacare if GOP Wins in 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) promised this week to repeal Obamacare if President Donald Trump and Republicans win the House back in the 2020 election.

Lindsey Graham said that Republicans will repeal Obamacare if Trump wins, the GOP keeps the Senate, and if the House Republicans take back the speaker’s gavel from Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“If we can get the House back and keep our majority in the Senate, and President Trump wins reelection, I can promise you not only are we going to repeal Obamacare, we’re going to do it in a smart way where South Carolina will be the biggest winner,” Graham said in an interview with a local South Carolina radio station.

“We’ve got to remind people that we’re not for Obamacare,” Graham, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, said.

Sen. Graham, along with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), proposed the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare block grant repeal legislation, which nearly passed through the Senate in 2017.

Graham’s comments arise as the White House has reportedly mulled releasing its Republican healthcare plan in September, which will serve as a GOP alternative to the Democrats’ Medicare for All and former Vice President Joe Biden’s public option plan.

President Donald Trump has said that the Republican party will become the party of healthcare.

The White House has included Graham-Cassidy in its budget as a model for future Republican healthcare plans. Sen. Graham said that by moving health care to the states, Democrats would have to compete against Republican solutions.

“If we could get the money back to the states, Democratic policies would be tested against our policies,” Graham said.

“This scares the hell out of the Democrats,” Graham added. “This is what 2020 is about.”

Prominent healthcare experts in the Senate such as Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Rick Scott (R-FL) have suggested that the Republicans also need to make the healthcare industry change to prevent Medicare for All from defeating Republican solutions.

Braun shared with Breitbart News the argument that “Republicans need to force” change in the healthcare industry. Braun said that if the industry does not change itself, Medicare for All will win.