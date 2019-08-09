Mark Levin: Biden ‘Runs Off’ When Confronted by Breitbart News

Conservative talker Mark Levin, author of Unfreedom of the Press, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s quick evasion of Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak after being confronted by him.

“Biden confronted but then runs off,” Levin wrote in response to the clip shared by Breitbart News.

Biden confronted but then runs off https://t.co/4tJP7jfWfX — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 8, 2019

On Thursday, Biden claimed that President Donald Trump called neo-Nazis in Charlottesville “very fine people,” and insisted that Trump did not condemn them — despite the fact that the video and transcript of Trump’s remarks prove him wrong.

Footage and transcripts show that President Trump specifically said, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

Here is the video of Trump saying it: "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally" Joe Biden denies that this happened pic.twitter.com/AejOrmskoe — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 8, 2019

As reported by Pollak, Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large:

The ‘Charlottesville hoax’ or the ‘very fine people’ hoax, is a core part of Biden’s stump speech, and a staple for many other Democratic presidential contenders as well. It is a key piece of ‘evidence’ cited to support the claim that Trump is a racist who is inciting mass shootings.

After Biden’s remarks, several left-leaning news outlets were quick to purposefully omit President Trump’s condemnation of Neo-Nazis and white nationalists who took part in the “Unite the Right” protest that occured in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.