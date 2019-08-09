Montana Gov. Steve Bullock: Democrats Can Win 2020 on Gun Control

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) is campaigning for the Democrat presidential nomination and telling would-be voters that Democrat candidates can seize 2020 by supporting gun control.

The Des Moines Register reported that Bullock believes Democrat candidates will win by supporting universal background checks and other controls currently being pushed at the federal level.

Bullock said, “As a gun owner myself, as someone who’s had to lower the flag nine times since the Vegas shooting, as someone with a child who (in their) first week of school had to learn where to go in the case of an active shooter, gun owners want to make sure that families are kept safe.”

He added, “If gun owners finally stand up — and the vast majority of Republican gun owners even think we need universal background checks — then I think we can make progress.”

On June 23, Breitbart News reported Bullock’s statement that it is time to view guns as a “public health issue.” He told Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, “I have been both a supporter of the Second Amendment and I’ve also vetoed bills that I don’t think make sense. I’ve had to lower the flags five times just since Parkland. I think if we ever looked at this as a public health issue, and not a political issue, we could make strides.”

Wallace noted that Bullock also supports a ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.