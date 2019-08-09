Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday night mixed up the name of the former British Prime Minister Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher – who left office in 1990.

This is the second time in a matter of months he has found himself struggling to correctly name the leader – current or otherwise – of ally Great Britain.

Biden was addressing global reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s after the Charlottesville rallies when he had to catch himself before fully saying “Thatcher.”

Here’s the Biden quote from tonight. He was talking about international reaction to Trump’s comments on the Charlottesville white supremacist rallies. He caught himself before fully saying “Thatcher,” saying “excuse me,” but didn’t replace it with another name. pic.twitter.com/wqbFgITNiy — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 9, 2019

In May, Biden made a similar slip, as Breitbart News reported.

Biden, 76, made his gaffe at a fundraising rally in Columbia, South Carolina. While searching for the name of the UK’s then leader, the Daily Express reports he said:

“Margaret Thatcher um, excuse me, Margaret Thatcher – Freudian slip,” Mr. Biden said to growing laughter. “But I knew her too.” He then corrected himself: “The prime minister of Great Britain, Theresa May”

He invoked Mrs. Thatcher’s name when telling donors he had heard from 14 heads of state from around the world – not one of which he named – who’ve voiced concerns to him about President Trump.

That list included Mrs. Thatcher, he alleged, before correcting the “Freudian slip,” saying he was referring to May.

The U.K. head of state is Queen Elizabeth II, not the prime minister.