Police: Man Who Entered Missouri Walmart with Rifle ‘Lucky He’s Alive Still’

Springfield Police identified the man who entered a Springfield, Missouri, Walmart with a “tactical rifle,” and they made clear that he is lucky he is still alive.

On August 8, 2019, KY3 reported that police “responded to a call of an active shooter at the Walmart: Neighborhood Market at Republic Rd.” They arrived to find the suspect wearing “body armor and military fatigues.”

Springfield Police reported that the armed suspect entered the Walmart, videoed himself walking through the store, and was then detained by a good guy with a gun:

🚨UPDATE: 🚨

At 4:10 p.m. SPD were dispatched to 3150 W. Republic Rd. to a Walmart Neighborhood Market. An armed white male in his twenties was detained by an armed off-duty fireman until officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody. More: https://t.co/IZcH3Hn8GV — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) August 9, 2019

USA Today reports that Springfield Police have now identified the suspect as 20-year-old Dmitriy N. Andreychenko. He is being held on “suspicion of first-degree making a terrorist threat” at Greene County Jail.

Police are still not certain of the suspect’s intentions, but Lt. Mike Lucas made clear Andreychenko did not enter Walmart to comfort anyone.

Lucas also observed, “He’s lucky he’s alive still.”

