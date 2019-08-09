Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Friday that President Donald Trump raised $12 million at two separate fundraisers in the Hamptons.

“Thanks to the unhinged mob on the left, @realDonaldTrump raised $12M today, $2M more than originally expected,” McDaniel wrote in a tweet.

“The support for our President is unprecedented and growing,” McDaniel added.

Earlier reports of the fundraisers suggested that Trump would raise an estimated $10 million for his reelection. Of the two fundraisers, one was hosted by Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins and the chairman of The Related Companies, which owns a large amount of stake in SoulCycle and Equinox.

Breitbart News’s Jerome Hudson reported that “A slew of Hollywood leftists have taken to social media to announce to their followers that they have canceled their membership at SoulCycle and Equinox.”

After the fallout from Hollywood elites and social media users, Ross released a statement saying, “I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions.”

Ross added, “I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.”