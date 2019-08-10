Donna Brazile: Trump ‘Had Nothing to Do’ with El Paso, Dayton Shootings

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman Donna Brazile said in a conversation with Fox News contributor Guy Benson on Friday that President Donald Trump “had nothing to do” with the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

.@donnabrazile tells me she’s deeply disappointed by the rhetoric surrounding the post-shootings blame game. She says POTUS “has nothing to do with” the massacres. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 9, 2019

Brazile, who was a radio guest on Fox News’s The Guy Benson Show, said she was “profoundly saddened” by the rhetoric on race surrounding the shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

“This conversation about race and racism, domestic terrorism, white supremacy, white nationalism, it is that I am profoundly saddened as an American,” Brazile told Benson, who asked if she believed Trump is a white supremacist.

“President Trump had nothing to do with the maniac, and I’m being gracious here, the maniac who shot up a Wal-Mart store,” Brazile continued. “He had nothing to do with the person who shot up, you know, the bar in Dayton. This is unbecoming of the country. The President of United States, you know, should not be blamed for you know these individual killers.”

Later in the interview, the former DNC chairwoman urged Americans to “set a tone for our kids” so they are clear on what values we share as Americans.

“These are children who are committing these murders, children. 19, 21, 22, children,” she added. “We need to set a tone for our kids for our future for the values that we share as Americans.”