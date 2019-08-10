Joe Biden: All Guns Should Lock, Unlock Like Smart Phones

On Saturday Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden stressed his belief that the government should require all guns to be outfitted with biometric readers in order to lock and unlock them.

He said these things while speaking to the Everytown for Gun Safety gun control forum in Des Moines, Iowa.

Biden said:

I’ve taken on the NRA, nationally, and I’ve beaten them. I got the “assault weapons” ban passed, we got the limit on the number of bullets you could have in the clip of a gun. …I was the guy that led the fight on the Brady Bill, for background checks, and in our administration the president asked me to lead the effort to try to get rational gun safety put in place.

He added, “The idea that we can’t control and don’t require people to have trigger locks on their guns, or more importantly…we have the capacity right now to make sure that no gun can be fired unless it has your biometric print on it.”

Biden then held up a cell phone and talked about how it is activated “with a thumb print.” He then asked why guns can’t have the same biometric reader for activation.

He did not explain that if you get your thumb wet–even with water–the biometric reader on your cell phone will not work:

