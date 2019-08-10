Morning Joe Peddles Conspiracy Theory: Russians Killed Jeffrey Epstein

MSNBC news host Joe Scarborough has been busy on Twitter Saturday since the news broke that accused sex trafficker and abuser Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell of an apparent suicide.

Scarborough’s tweet implied that Epstein’s death has the marking of other mysterious deaths linked to the Russian government.

A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Scarborough also tweeted that there are Republicans and Democrats “and a Harvard professor or two” who would be relieved that Epstein’s death ends the case against him.

Powerful Democratic and Republican figures breathing a huge sigh of relief—as well as a Harvard professor or two. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Authorities couldn’t keep Epstein alive by putting him under 24 hour surveillance? How convenient for a lot of rich and powerful men. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

In earlier tweets Scarborough, who has been criticized by some in the media for “conspiracy theories,” said he doesn’t believe Epstein killed himself.

He reportedly tried to kill himself two weeks ago. And is allowed to finish the job now? Bullshit. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Epstein, a billionaire financier who already served a short sentence after a plea deal on prostitution charges in 2008, was ordered held behind bars ahead of what would have been a trial based on a 14-page indictment on new sex trafficking charges.

The trial was set for June 2020.

