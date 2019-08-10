NH Gov. Vetoes Expanded Background Checks, Other Gun Controls

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) vetoed expanded background checks and other gun control legislation passed by the state’s Democrat-controlled House and Senate.

WMUR reports that one of the bills expanded background checks, a second bill put in place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases, and a the third bill outlawed carrying a gun on school property for self-defense.

Sununu released a statement on his decision to veto, saying, “These three bills would not solve our national issues nor would they prevent evil individuals from doing harm, but they would further restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding New Hampshire citizens.”

Senate President Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) wanted the gun controls signed in New Hampshire “in memory and honor of more than 30 people killed by gun violence [in Texas and Ohio].”

The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript quoted House Majority Leader Doug Ley (D-Jaffrey), condemning Sununu’s veto. Ley said:

Protecting our children from gun violence in the classroom should not be a partisan or 2nd amendment issue, and the Governor, a father himself, should be ashamed for making it one. The frightening reality is that New Hampshire children and educators are less safe as a result of the Governor’s veto today.

But House Republican Leader Richard Hinch (R-Londonberry) supported Sununu’s veto, saying it was a rejection of “an unnecessary attempt to solve a problem that doesn’t exist in [New Hampshire].”

