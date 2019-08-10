Rudy Giuliani reacted to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide Saturday morning, asking a series of questions about his death and stating, “Committing suicide on suicide watch doesn’t happen.”

Authorities found the convicted pedophile dead in his cell early Saturday morning, according to several reports.

Epstein committed suicide via hanging, according to reports from the New York Times and ABC News. The Associated Press reported that the “medical examiner’s office in Manhattan confirmed Epstein’s death.”

Many, including Giuliani, have questions.

“What does the word suicide mean in the phrase suicide WATCH? Who was watching? Did they fall asleep? Did the camera malfunction? Was there camera surveillance? Who was he about to implicate?” Giuliani tweeted Saturday.

“This is very questionable. Committing suicide on suicide watch doesnt [sic] happen,” he added:

What does the word suicide mean in the phrase suicide WATCH? Who was watching? Did they fall asleep? Did the camera malfunction? Was there camera surveillance? Who was he about to implicate? This is very questionable. Committing suicide on suicide watch doesnt happen. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 10, 2019

Giuliani is not the only high profile figure asking questions.

“We need answers. Lots of them,” freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted Saturday:

We need answers. Lots of them.https://t.co/4DMckiZnVB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 10, 2019

“The suicide of Mr. Epstein is an impossibilty [sic]. When an impossiblty [sic] occurs involving powerful people and possible criminality there must be an investigation to end speculation,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) wrote.

“Because the public has a right to know, I’m calling for a congressional investigation,” he added:

The suicide of Mr. Epstein is an impossibilty. When an impossiblty occurs involving powerful people and possible criminality there must be an investigation to end speculation. Because the public has a right to know, I’m calling for a congressional investigation. #JefferyEpstein — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) August 10, 2019

NBC News reported that Epstein was “not on suicide watch at the time of his death,” but that has yet to be confirmed.

Attorney General William Barr released a statement about Epstein’s death and said it “raises serious questions that must be answered.”

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” Barr said in a statement.

“In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death,” he added.