Six Shot in Less than Two Hours in Gun-Controlled Baltimore

Six people were shot in less than two hours late Friday night to early Saturday morning in heavily gun-controlled Baltimore, Maryland.

WBALTV reports that the first of the shooting incidents occurred around 11:18 p.m. Friday and the last occurred around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The 11:18 p.m. incident resulted in a 34-year-old being shot, and the 1:00 a.m. incident resulted in a 37-year-old man being shot.

At 11:43 p.m., three people–a 31-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old boy–were all shot and left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, a 32-year-old man was treated for gunshot wounds around midnight.

On July 29, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Baltimore is on track to top 300 homicides for the fifth consecutive year.

Baltimore, like all of Maryland, has a ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines. It also has a registration/fingerprint requirement for would-be purchasers of new handguns.

