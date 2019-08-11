During the August 11, airing of Fox News Sunday Kellyanne Conway suggested Republican objections to gun control are “reconcilable.”

She made this comment after host Bill Hemmer pointed out that Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) expressed concerns against the gun control push, insofar as he “[doesn’t] want to punish law-abiding citizens.”

Conway responded, “That’s all reconcilable. …We want to be sure that people who should not have firearms, don’t.”

Conway later added, “We can protect people’s civil liberties, privacy, constitutional rights, and public safety, all at the right time.” She said President Trump “will have more meaningful, measurable background checks.”

On August 7, the Associated Press quoted Trump saying, “There’s a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite, for background checks. And I think we can bring up background checks like we’ve never had before.”

On August 8, Breitbart News reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) claim that background check legislation “would lead the discussion” when the Senate reconvenes in September. McConnell also said an “assault weapons” ban would be “front and center.”

