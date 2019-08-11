Rep. Dan Crenshaw Explains His Support for ‘Red Flag Laws’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) says the words “Red Flag Law” emotionally trigger a lot of people.

On August 4, Breitbart News reported that Crenshaw emerged from the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, attacks pushing for Red Flag Laws.

Crenshaw said, “Clearly, when we said ‘Red Flag Laws’ you guys stop listening, you can’t hear what we are suggesting, because understandably you automatically assume that we are just agreeing with the left’s version of that law. And we all know the left’s version would not be good, it would not protect due process.”

Crenshaw continued, “At its heart what we are talking about is the ability to confiscate weapons where there is evidence that violence is about to be committed. It’s that simple, and this isn’t that controversial.”

He went on to explain that everything turns on due process and how due process would be protected under the type of Red Flag Laws Crenshaw supports. He suggested the difference between what he supports and the left’s “blatantly unconstitutional laws” all boils down to how due process is protected.

