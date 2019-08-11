Six Wounded as Gunman Opens Fire in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

A gunman opened fire in Chicago’s East Garland Park on Sunday morning, wounding six.

CBS Chicago reports that gunman opened fire from inside “a light-colored sedan” around 2:47 a.m. The would-be victims “were standing in a large group” when six were wounded.

Five women between the ages of 27 to 38-years were wounded in the shooting. One male, age 25, was also wounded.

Exactly one week ago–on August 4–Breitbart News reported two separate mass public attacks in Chicago, the first of which left seven wounded and the second of which left seven wounded and one dead.

The first to two attacks occurred around 1:20 a.m. in Douglas Park. The second occurred less than three hours later in Lawndale.

Chicago PD Chief Communications Officer Anthony Gugliemi released audio from the Lawndale shooting. It captured 46 seconds of gunfire shredding the night.

Below is the sound that Chicago needs to change its ways on how we handle gun offenders. Audio from the tragic shooting at 18th & Kildare yesterday shows that criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against. pic.twitter.com/VwixZwR0Vb — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 5, 2019

