CNN’s Chris Cuomo Threatens Violence After Man Calls Him ‘Fredo’: ‘I’ll F*cking Throw You Down These Stairs’

A video has surfaced of CNN’s Chris Cuomo using profanity and threatening violence after an individual referred to him as “Fredo.”

The video, which surfaced Monday evening, shows the CNN anchor flipping out on an individual who referred to him as “Fredo” – a nickname coined by Breitbart News’s John Nolte.

“No. Punk ass bitches on the right call me Fredo. My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an actor on CNN,” Cuomo said. “Fredo is from The Godfather. He was the weak brother.”

He continued, telling the man that “Fredo” is equivalent to the “N-word” to Italians.

The man reacted to Cuomo’s explosion, remarking, “You’re a much more reasonable guy in person than you seem to be on television.”

“If you want to play, then we’ll fucking play,” Cuomo shot back, hurling a series of insults at the man and referring to him as a “punk bitch.”

“You know my name is not fucking Fredo,” he continued, adding, “own what you said.”

“I’ll fucking ruin your shit,” Cuomo ranted. “I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk.”

“Please do,” the man shot back.

“So you can fucking sue?” Cuomo continued, before daring the man to punch him:

Reactions were swift.

“I assume @cnn not available for comment,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “Imagine their coverage of this if they were a real news organization?”:

More:

The network did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment, but CNN’s Matt Dornic responded to the video on Twitter and indicated that the network “completely” supports Cuomo:

He also took a shot at Trump sons Eric and Donald Jr.:

Breitbart News has confirmed that the president has been made aware of the video.

