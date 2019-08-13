Donald Trump Mocks the Oscars: ‘Nobody Wants to Watch It’

President Donald Trump mocked the Oscars on Tuesday for their increasingly low ratings.

The president said many Americans grew tired of the Academy Awards after celebrities repeatedly mocked him and his supporters.

“You know, the Academy Awards is on hard times now. You know that,” Trump said. “Nobody wants to watch it. You know, why? Because they started taking us on. Everyone got tired of it.”

Trump said the Academy Awards used to be the second-largest television event of the year after the Super Bowl.

“All of a sudden, now it’s just another show because people got tired of people getting up and making fools of themselves and disrespecting the people in this room and the people that won the election in 2016,” Trump said as many in the room applauded.

Trump commented on the Oscars during a speech at the Shell Petrochemicals Complex in Monaco, Pennsylvania, noting the size of the crowd of workers attending his speech and the number of reporters in the room.

The president repeatedly criticizes the Academy Award ceremony, particularly after the 2016 election when celebrities at the event criticized Trump 15 times.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end. It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars,” he said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle after the 2017 ceremony. “It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”