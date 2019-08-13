Donald Trump Piles On ‘Fredo’ Chris Cuomo: ‘The Truth Hurts’

President Donald Trump joined the social media mockery of CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, reacting to a video of the primetime anchor freaking out at a man who called him “Fredo.”

“I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Low ratings CNN.”

The video, first published by “THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon” featured Cuomo in a profanity-laced tirade, telling the man that the nickname “Fredo” was like “The N word” for Italians. “Fredo” refers to the character of the same name in the film The Godfather, which has come to mean the “dumb brother” of a family.

Trump questioned Cuomo’s mental state.

“Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant?” he asked. “Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts!”

[Editor’s Note: YouTube has removed the video first uploaded by “That’s The Point” with Brandon.]

“I’ll fucking ruin your shit,” Cuomo raged, calling the man a “punk bitch.”

“I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk,” he added.

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

In a statement, CNN defended Cuomo’s actions — and reinforced the anchor’s claim that the diminutive nickname is “an ethnic slur.”

“Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him,” the network said.