Chris Cuomo compared the nickname “Fredo” to the “N-word” in a viral video that surfaced Monday night, showing the CNN anchor melting down after a man referred to him as such. There are numerous instances, however, of others in media, politics, and Hollywood using the term– the same term Cuomo likened to an ethnic slur.

Cuomo raged after a man referred to him as “Fredo,” threatening violence and comparing the nickname – popularized by Breitbart News’ John Nolte – to the “N-word.”

“No. Punk ass bitches on the right call me Fredo. My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN,” Cuomo said. “Fredo is from The Godfather. He was the weak brother.”

“It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the N-word for us,” Cuomo continued before threatening to throw the man down the stairs.

“I’ll fucking ruin your shit,” Cuomo ranted. “I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk.”

Despite Cuomo’s insistence that “Fredo” is an ethnic slur, the term has been used frequently by high profile media personalities, outlets, and figures in Hollywood.

Notably, the “offensive” term did not generate public outcry – particularly from Cuomo – when it was used in the following instances:

Chris Matthews:

The Hardball host has unabashedly used “Fredo” in the past, calling Donald Trump Jr. the “Fredo-like son” of the First Family:

Here's ANOTHER one, telling @JackieSpeier on March 12 that, referring this time to Jared Kushner -> "Congresswoman, I don't know what to say here, except anybody who has seen 'The Godfather' is seeing Fredo here being manipulated by the guy out West." pic.twitter.com/pu8DZrPbxM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 13, 2019

That is not the only instance:

You know who Trump sounds like when he says he's smart? Fredo from The Godfather. — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) October 10, 2017

REWIND -> On December 12, 2018, Matthews went after @PRyan as "being…Fredo" for not sufficiently standing up to and condemning Trump enough as Speaker of the House pic.twitter.com/aQPCdYZ9bb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 13, 2019

Two days earlier on November 7, 2018, Matthews wondered the same thing: "Your mom is dead and I can kill Fredo." To his credit, NYMag's Gabriel Debenedetti was caught off guard and brushed Matthews off: "Something like that." pic.twitter.com/tBL1jlklwW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 13, 2019

The “ethnic slur” has been used by numerous figures. For example:

Joy Reid:

Dang. Trump Aides: Russia Flap Proves Don Jr. Is the ‘Fredo’ of the First Family https://t.co/8wrNdLWUR5 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 11, 2017

Cher:

Cher even called Susan Collins #Fredo back in 2018 – @CNN will be asking her for apology for using what they deem an ethnic slur #maga pic.twitter.com/rwk9jQDqqw — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) August 13, 2019

SenatorSusan Collins is like Fredo to Micheal.She Betrayed

Us….She has No Character.I will never think of her again…. unless it’s to Support her opponent …& See Her sail off to TRUMP RETIREMENT TOWER SIBERIA — Cher (@cher) October 6, 2018

Julián Castro:

.@JulianCastro showing off his movie buff cred with this Godfather reference on obstruction of justice. “The fact that [Trump] was Fredo and not Michael—and nobody respected him enough to carry out his orders, doesn’t absolve him.” pic.twitter.com/Bif2m6rCG8 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) April 26, 2019

George Takei:

We should stop calling junior Don. We should start calling him Fredo. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 12, 2017

Vanity Fair:

Another reminder that everyone connected to the Trump administration is an absolute Fredo https://t.co/og8UWHc37y — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2019

Alec Baldwin:

Must be tough for Trump,

He’s got two sons and they’re both Fredo… — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 26, 2019

That lying, thieving, silver (plated) spooner @DonaldJTrumpJr wants to lecture u on patriotism.

I want 2 challenge u, Fredo Trump, 2 a contest. A televised quiz on the history of the US Constitution.

C’mon! You’re so smart. You’re so tough. You’re such a great American.

Bring it. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 9, 2018

Pod Save America’s Dan Pfeiffer:

The whole Trump saga is like the Godfather but if all of the characters were Fredo — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 27, 2019

TPM’s Josh Marshall:

That’s my guess too. This is also clearest concrete empirical evidence that Eric is the Fredo particle in the Trump Family atomic system. https://t.co/x7lN6cm4Fh — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 15, 2018

The Boston Globe:

Beau Willimon:

The playwright who helped develop House of Cards also called Dr Jr an ethnic slur #Fredo #maga https://t.co/4usRgCxJLU — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) August 13, 2019

Brian Koppelman:

The Atlantic:

Donald Trump Goes Full Fredo – The Atlantic https://t.co/KZ0c8ZRjyH via @nuzzel thanks @jec79 — Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) January 6, 2018

The Atlantic’s David Frum:

The difference between Trump & Fredo: the Corleone family had the sense to bar Fredo from power https://t.co/511stVhEFL — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 6, 2018

Former Hillary Clinton staffer Jesse Ferguson:

Same day that Manafort and Gates are indicted (again), Eric "Fredo" Trump doubles down that it's all a hoax. https://t.co/DwTF9Fc0Eg — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 23, 2018

CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Slate:

Ana Navarro:

.@ananavarro slams Don Jr. for likening border wall to zoo fence: He's an "entitled, rich, spoiled little brat whose only call to fame is being his daddy's son."

"[D]addy kept Fredo back home…Who cares what [he] says. I don't want to talk about that entitled little brat." pic.twitter.com/zpTtp8ZfAd — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 10, 2019

Rick Wilson:

Here's Rick Wilson calling Rep. Nunes "the Fredo of the Republican party" on CNN back in March. pic.twitter.com/Ao4fkH9Ike — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 13, 2019

The New York Times:

Opinion: "If the president is playing Godfather in this particular drama, all the grown sons are Fredo" https://t.co/rQSMPRVWrP — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 13, 2017

A CNN spokesperson has indicated that the network “completely” supports Cuomo.

“Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup,” CNN’s Matt Dornic tweeted Monday evening. “We completely support him”:

Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) August 13, 2019

He also seemed to double down on Cuomo’s newfound position of categorizing “Fredo” as an ethnic slur, comparing it to Polish slurs.